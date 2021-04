Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index on Tuesday briefly plunged more than 600 points, or 2 percent, as concerns grew about a resurgence of novel coronavirus cases in Japan and their possible negative impact on the economy. Exporters including electric appliance and transportation equipment issues were also dented by the strong yen. The U.S. dollar briefly slid to the upper 107 yen range, a level not seen since March 5.