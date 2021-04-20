Tokyo stocks sink in morning on fear of new virus state of emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell sharply Tuesday morning on growing concerns that a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases could trigger the declaration of another state of emergency in major areas of Japan and further restrain economic activity. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 534.66 points, or 1.80 percent, from Monday to 29,150.71. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 24.36 points, or 1.25 percent, at 1,932.20. Exporters such as electric appliance and transportation equipment issues were hit by the strong yen as the U.S. dollar briefly slid to the u...