Japan FY 2020 home appliance shipments hit 24-yr high amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Domestic shipments of home appliances in Japan hit their highest level in 24 years in fiscal 2020, boosted partly by robust demand for air cleaners as people stayed at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, an industry body said Tuesday. Shipments in the year that ended in March rose for the first time in two years to 2.61 trillion yen ($24 billion), up 6.5 percent from the previous business year, according to the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association. The increase was also led by people upgrading their home appliances using the government's 100,000 yen cash handouts for all people in the...