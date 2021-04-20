Subaru halts plant in Indiana amid chip shortage

Newsfrom Japan

Subaru Corp. said Tuesday it has suspended operations at its plant in the U.S. state of Indiana due to a semiconductor shortage, and the production halt will continue until the end of April, likely resulting in a cut of an additional 15,000 vehicles. The suspension that began Monday at Subaru's only overseas production base followed the halt of operations at one of its plants in Japan, bringing the total number of estimated production cuts to about 25,000 units in April. Subaru is among automakers facing difficulties securing semiconductors, bearing the brunt of the global chip crunch since la...