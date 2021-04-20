Nikkei ends at 1-month low on fears of new virus state of emergency

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index ended Tuesday at a one-month low on concern that a recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases may lead to the declaration of another state of emergency in major areas of Japan and further restrain economic activity. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 584.99 points, or 1.97 percent, from Monday at 29,100.38, its lowest closing since March 25. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 30.31 points, or 1.55 percent, lower at 1,926.25. Every industrial category lost ground except for marine transportation issues. Major decli...