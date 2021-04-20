Japan convenience store sales rise for 1st time in 13 months in March

Newsfrom Japan

Convenience store sales in Japan rose by 1.9 percent in March from a year earlier for the first increase in 13 months, lifted by demand for food items as people continued to stay or work at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, an industry body said Tuesday. Same-store sales of seven major convenience store operators totaled 861.7 billion yen ($7.9 billion), supported by solid demand for prepared food, frozen food, dessert and alcoholic beverages, according to the Japan Franchise Association. Despite the number of shoppers declining 3.5 percent to 1.3 billion for the 13th consecutive month of ...