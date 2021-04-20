N. Korea resumes imports of some goods from China in March

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea resumed imports of some commodities from China in March, government data released Tuesday showed, although the nation has still closed its land border with its neighbors amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. North Korea, whose economy has deteriorated following a plunge in trade with other countries to prevent the virus from entering the nation, imported products including fertilizer and agricultural chemicals from China last month, according to the Chinese data. The total value of China's exports to North Korea spiked to $12.98 million in March from about $3,000 in February, t...