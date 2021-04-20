Baseball: Kai drives in 5 runs, propels Hawks past Eagles to top PL

Sports

Catcher Takuya Kai had a three-run home run, went 3-for-4 and had five RBIs as the SoftBank Hawks overcame the Rakuten Eagles 6-4 to move ahead at the top of the Pacific League standings. The two teams entered the first contest in the three-game series with identical 11-7 records with three ties, and Kai's second hit of the game proved decisive. A two-run, bases-loaded double with two outs in the sixth inning broke a 4-4 tie at Kitakyushu Municipal Stadium. Batting eighth, Kai earlier went deep over the left-field fence in the second off Rakuten starter Takayuki Kishi (2-2), plating three runs...
Kyodo News

