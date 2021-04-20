Japan, U.S. plan to keep watch on Rakuten after Tencent investment

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese and U.S. governments are planning to jointly monitor e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. for fear of customer data falling into the hands of Chinese authorities, sources with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday. A group company of Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. has become Rakuten's major shareholder with a 3.65 percent stake, apparently raising alarm among Japanese and U.S. authorities for national security reasons. Based on a law on foreign investment, the Japanese government is expected to conduct interviews regularly with Rakuten, and share the information with the U...