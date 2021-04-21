Tokyo stocks open lower on continued worries over pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei sliding below the 29,000 level for the first time in nearly a month, on continued worries over rising COVID-19 cases worldwide. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 344.65 points, or 1.18 percent, from Tuesday to 28,755.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 28.03 points, or 1.46 percent, at 1,898.22. Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal and mining issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 108.13-14 yen compared with 108.04-...