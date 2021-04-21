Soccer: Nadeshiko captain Kumagai to leave Lyon at end of season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women's national soccer team captain Saki Kumagai announced on Instagram on Tuesday she will be leaving Olympique Lyonnais after eight years with the French team. The 30-year-old Kumagai, who was a member of the silver-winning 2012 London Olympic team as well as the team that won the Women's World Cup in 2011 and finished runner-up in 2015, is expected to play a key role for Nadeshiko Japan at the Tokyo Games this summer. "It was not an easy decision but I'm really looking forward to the new challenges ahead," she said of her intentions to leave at the end of season via a French caption ...