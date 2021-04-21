Nikkei falls to 1-month low in morning on concerns over pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index fell over 2 percent to a one-month low below the 29,000 line Wednesday morning, as worries lingered over rising COVID-19 cases at home and abroad and their impact on the economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sank 638.18 points, or 2.19 percent, from Tuesday to 28,462.20. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 41.79 points, or 2.17 percent, at 1,884.46. Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and pulp and paper issues.