Sumitomo Mitsui Construction to build part of phase 2 of Jakarta MRT

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. has won a contract to build part of the second phase of the mass rapid transit system project in Jakarta. The system's operator, PT. MRT Jakarta, held a signing ceremony Tuesday in the Indonesian capital to award the 4.6 trillion rupiah ($316 million) contract to a joint venture between Sumitomo Mitsui Construction and Indonesian state-owned firm PT. Hutama Karya. The joint venture will undertake the CP203 section of the phase 2 of the MRT project, including construction of a 1.4-kilometer tunnel between Mangga Besar Station and the Kota Tua area as wel...
Kyodo News

