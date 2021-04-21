Nikkei ends at 1-month low on concerns over virus emergency steps

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended Wednesday at a fresh one-month low below the 29,000 line on continued worries that possible reintroduction of COVID-19 emergency measures in major areas of Japan would slow the economic recovery. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 591.83 points, or 2.03 percent, from Tuesday at 28,508.55, its lowest closing since March 24. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 38.07 points, or 1.98 percent, lower at 1,888.18. Decliners were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and pulp and paper issues.