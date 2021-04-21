Baseball: Ohtani has uneven 2nd start as Angels beat Rangers

Shohei Ohtani struck out seven but also walked six over four scoreless innings Tuesday in his first start since being sidelined from pitching duties by a blister. Taking the mound for the second time this season, the two-way star stayed out of the batting lineup as he helped steer the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers in the American League. Ohtani faced 19 batters and gave up just one hit -- a second-inning single by Brock Holt -- as he danced around danger in each of his four innings at Anaheim's Angel Stadium. He threw 28 pitches in the first, when he walked three conse...
