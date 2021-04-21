Japan FY 2020 supermarket sales rise 0.7% amid pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Supermarket sales in Japan rose 0.7 percent in the year to March from the previous year on a same-store basis, driven by solid food sales as people refrained from dining out amid the coronavirus pandemic, an industrial body said Tuesday. The sales posted the first increase in five years. On an all-store basis, sales at 11,789 stores operated by 56 companies totaled 12.90 trillion yen ($119.40 billion), up 5.0 percent from the previous year, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association. Food sales, which accounted for about 69 percent of the total, increased 4.0 percent on a same-store basis...