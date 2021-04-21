Soccer: Japanese teams draw challenging groups for Tokyo Games

Newsfrom Japan

Japan was drawn to face South Africa, Mexico and France in the group stage of the Tokyo Olympic men's soccer tournament on Wednesday, while the host nation will meet Canada, Great Britain and Chile in the women's competition. Normally held in the Olympic host city, the draw for the postponed Tokyo Games took place at FIFA headquarters in Zurich amid travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Hajime Moriyasu's men will open their Group A campaign against South Africa at Tokyo Stadium on July 22, the day before the Olympic opening ceremony. They will play Mexico at Sait...