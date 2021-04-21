Visitors to Japan drop 93.6% in March as travel restrictions remain

Newsfrom Japan

The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in March dropped 93.6 percent from a year earlier to 12,300 as travel restrictions remain in place to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus, government data showed Wednesday. The year-on-year number marked the 18th consecutive month of decline, though it did rise 4,900 from February, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. The month-on-month increase is apparently due to the arrival of those permitted to enter the country under "special exceptional circumstances" such as exchange students ahead of the new academic ye...