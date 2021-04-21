Indonesian navy submarine missing with 53 aboard off Bali

Newsfrom Japan

An Indonesian navy submarine has been missing since Wednesday morning off the island of Bali with 53 people on board, according to the country's military. Indonesian Defense Force Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said that the German-made KRI Nanggala-402 went missing at 3 a.m., about 95 kilometers north of Bali. Navy Spokesman Rear Adm. Julius Widjojono said that 53 people were on board the submarine. Hadi said the submarine had received clearance to submerge but the navy immediately lost contact with it, adding that assistance from Singapore was on the way. KRI Nanggala-402 is one of five su...