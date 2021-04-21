U.S. tax proposals offer "good chance" of progress: EU official

Newsfrom Japan

New U.S. proposals to crack down on tax avoidance by tech giants offer "a good chance to unlock progress towards global agreement" on rules reform, European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombovskis has said. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members and the Group of 20 economies are aiming to reach an agreement on international taxation rules in mid-2021. A major issue under discussion is the creation of a global minimum tax rate, to prevent firms from taking advantage of low-tax jurisdictions. The U.S. proposals would further expand reforms to take in the ...