Baseball: Okamoto homers help Giants slow speeding Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuma Okamoto hit a pair of solo home runs to help boost the Yomiuri Giants to a 3-2 come-from-behind win Wednesday over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers, whose winning streak was snapped at eight games. Trailing 2-0 in the second, Okamoto, last year's CL home run leader, opened the second inning against side-armer Koyo Aoyagi (2-1) with his second home run of the season. His third homer, with one out in the fourth, tied it 2-2. The Giants took the lead on a Naoki Yoshikawa single after Okamoto led off the sixth with an infield single. A night after the Tigers hit five home runs at T...