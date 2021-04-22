Smoke detected in Renesas' fire-damaged plant, no one injured

Newsfrom Japan

Renesas Electronics Corp. said Wednesday a power panel at the company's semiconductor plant near Tokyo, where restoration work is under way following a recent fire, emitted smoke but an employee soon contained it, the company said. No one was injured due to the occurrence at a section of the plant in Ibaraki Prefecture where production recently resumed after the March 19 fire, Renesas said. Its plan for output and shipment recovery will not be affected, it said. The March fire has exacerbated a shortage of chips supplied to Japanese automakers. The plant is currently running at around 10 perce...