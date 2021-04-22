Baseball: Angels' Ohtani hits 100th career homer in loss

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani recorded the 100th home run of his combined pro career in Japan and the United States on Wednesday, a day after he threw four scoreless innings in his second pitching start of the Los Angeles Angels' season. In a 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers, Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter and hit a solo shot off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz in the third inning to put the home team ahead 2-0 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Ohtani is in the ninth season of his professional career. He played five seasons for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League before joinin...
Kyodo News

