Baseball: Angels' Ohtani hits 100th career homer in loss

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani recorded the 100th home run of his combined pro career in Japan and the United States on Wednesday, a day after he threw four scoreless innings in his second pitching start of the Los Angeles Angels' season. In a 7-4 loss to the Texas Rangers, Ohtani batted second as the designated hitter and hit a solo shot off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz in the third inning to put the home team ahead 2-0 at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. Ohtani is in the ninth season of his professional career. He played five seasons for the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan's Pacific League before joinin...