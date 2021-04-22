Tokyo stocks open higher after two-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as investors sought battered shares after the benchmark Nikkei index plunged 4 percent during the past two consecutive trading days on concerns over Japan's plan to reintroduce COVID-19 emergency measures in urban areas. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 341.94 points, or 1.20 percent, from Wednesday to 28,850.49. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 20.70 points, or 1.10 percent, at 1,908.88. Gainers were led by iron and steel, precision instrument and marine trans...