URGENT: Nikkei rises over 2% in morning following 2-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index advancing over 2 percent thanks to dip-buying after a 4 percent plunge over the past two days and strong performances from chip stocks responding to positive earnings from their overseas peers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 591.38 points, or 2.07 percent, from Wednesday to 29,099.93. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 34.25 points, or 1.81 percent, at 1,922.43. Gainers were led by marine transportation, precision instrument, and iron and steel issues.