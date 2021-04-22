Kubota Construction signs sewage deal in Cambodian capital

Kubota Construction Co. has received a 2.34 billion yen ($21.7 million) order from the Phnom Penh metropolitan government to build the first sewage plant in the Cambodian capital. The Osaka-based Kubota Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of major farm machinery maker Kubota Corp., announced Wednesday it will carry out the sewage project with Metawater Co., a designer and builder of sewage systems in Tokyo. Akitaka Seto, general manager of Kubota Construction's Tokyo branch office, signed the deal with Cambodian Ambassador to Japan Ung Rachana in Tokyo on Tuesday. The project will be imple...
Kyodo News

