Tokyo stocks bounce back after Nikkei's 2-day sell-off

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday as investors sought issues that sustained sharp falls in the past two days, with sentiment lifted by gains in chip shares responding to positive earnings from their overseas peers. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 679.62 points, or 2.38 percent, from Wednesday at 29,188.17. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 34.32 points, or 1.82 percent, higher at 1,922.50. Gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and electric appliance issues.