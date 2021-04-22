Japan gov't retains economic view, but warns of virus resurgence

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Thursday retained its view that weakness is seen in some sectors of the Japanese economy in its monthly assessment for April, but warned of downside risks from a recent resurgence of coronavirus infections. "The Japanese economy shows weakness in some components" and remains in a "severe situation due to the novel coronavirus," although it continues to show signs of picking up, the Cabinet Office said in its overall assessment, using the same wording for the third straight month. The office also retained its view that private consumption has been "in a weak tone recently" and...