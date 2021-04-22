Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's richest people accumulated more wealth over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with their collective wealth jumping nearly 50 percent, Forbes Asia reported Thursday. The collective net worth of the country's 50 richest people rose 48 percent to $249 billion from the previous year, thanks to a rebound in exports as well as the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average being up 54 percent from a year earlier. For the first time, the wealth of each of the 50 richest has exceeded $1 billion, according to the business magazine's 2021 ranking, which put SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO M...