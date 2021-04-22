Toyota to develop hydrogen engine to achieve carbon neutrality

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it will develop a hydrogen engine for mass production as the Japanese government and businesses are aiming to make the country carbon emission neutral by 2050. To collect data for the development, Toyota will become the world's first automaker to take part in motor races with a vehicle using the engine that only burns hydrogen and does not emit carbon dioxide. The mechanism of hydrogen engines is almost the same as that of gasoline engines, and most of the components for gasoline engines can be diverted, said Toyota, which has already developed a series of envi...