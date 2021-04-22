Baseball: Okada, Sugimoto power Buffaloes past Lions in 9th

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Okada and Yutaro Sugimoto delivered big hits to propel the Orix Buffaloes to a four-run ninth inning and a 7-6 come-from-behind Pacific League victory over the Seibu Lions on Thursday. Trailing 6-3 after the Lions' Aito Takeda cleared the bases with a tie-breaking three-run eighth-inning double at Osaka's Kyocera Dome, Orix came back to score four times against Seibu closer Tatsushi Masuda (0-1) in the ninth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Okada, who had a double and an RBI single in four at-bats, fouled off two 2-2 pitches before hitting the right-field wall near the foul pole t...