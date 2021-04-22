URGENT: Xi pledges China to phase down coal consumption during 2026-2030

Newsfrom Japan

President Xi Jinping pledged Thursday that China will start phasing down coal consumption during the 2026-2030 period to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, in a speech at the online climate change summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Xi also expressed his willingness to work with the United States to tackle climate change, reiterating that his Communist-led government will aim to make China carbon neutral by 2060. His remarks indicated his eagerness to find a clue on how to improve deteriorating relations with Washington by joining hands in the environment field, as the world's two major ...