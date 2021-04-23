Tokyo stocks open lower after Wall St. fall on news of U.S. tax hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street triggered by reports that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a sharp increase in the capital gains tax. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 325.64 points, or 1.12 percent, from Thursday to 28,862.53. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 12.74 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,909.76. Decliners were led by machinery, electric appliance, and information and communication issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetche...