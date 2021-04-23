Main events scheduled for April 26-May 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for April 26-May 2: April 26 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to hold two-day monetary policy meeting. -- Supreme Court to hand down ruling on lawsuit filed against government by two hepatitis B sufferers seeking compensation. April 27 (Tues) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference. -- Tokyo District Court to give verdict on former president of Don Quijote Holdings, Koji Ohara's involvement in insider trading in 2018. April 28 (Wed) -- Sony to release earnings for fiscal year ended March 2021. April 29 (Thurs) -- Showa Day, a national holiday. Ap...