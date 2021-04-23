Santen Pharmaceutical starts construction of new plant in China

Newsfrom Japan

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. has launched construction of a new plant in Suzhou in the eastern Chinese coastal province of Jiangsu to boost the production capacity of prescription eye-drops in anticipation of greater demand from the globally aging population. Santen conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant at an industrial park in Suzhou on Thursday, with operations gradually beginning from 2025, according to the Osaka-based company. The plant, with a total floor area of 126,000 square meters, will be capable of producing about 840 million vials of prescription ophthalmic solutions a yea...