Tokyo stocks retreat on concerns over virus measures, Wall St. loss

Tokyo stocks retreated Friday amid fears about the economic impact of additional COVID-19 countermeasures and overnight losses of U.S. shares on concerns over a possible U.S. capital gains tax hike. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 167.54 points, or 0.57 percent, from Thursday at 29,020.63. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 7.52 points, or 0.39 percent, lower at 1,914.98. Decliners were led by iron and steel, machinery, and oil and coal product issues.