Japan needs to double share of renewables to meet new emissions goal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan needs to double the share of renewables in its energy mix to achieve its new goal of a 46 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by fiscal 2030 compared with fiscal 2013, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Friday. Speaking at a press conference a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised Japan's 2030 emissions reduction target from 26 percent, Koizumi said, "Unless we double (the share of) renewables (from current levels), we cannot meet the target." Suga announced the new target Thursday during a virtual summit on climate change hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. Under it...