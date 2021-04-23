Japan dept. store sales rise in March for 1st time in 18 months

Newsfrom Japan

Department store sales in Japan jumped 21.8 percent in March, the first year-on-year gain in 18 months, as shopping increased in urban areas following the lifting of a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic, an industry body said Friday. Sales came to 407.68 billion yen ($3.8 billion), helped by sharp gains in clothing, accessories and household items, according to the Japan Department Stores Association, which collected data at 192 stores across the nation. In February, sales tumbled 10.7 percent from a year earlier. In March last year, when coronavirus infections began to ...