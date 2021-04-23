Taiwan to go carbon neutral by 2050

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has vowed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 in line with the international community as world leaders meet virtually to cooperate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a three-day forum that started on Earth Day on Thursday, Tsai said many countries are talking about achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, adding "Taiwan is actively preparing to take steps toward this goal." "Taiwan cannot sit on the sidelines of this challenge," she said, describing the common goal with the international community to cut carbon emissions and slow climate change as "o...