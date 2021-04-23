M'bishi Motors to cut auto output by 16,000 in May due to chip dearth

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. said Friday it is planning a production cut of around 16,000 vehicles in May at three plants in Japan and Thailand due to a global semiconductor shortage. The additional cut, coming on top of 4,000 units in March and 7,500 units in April, will bring the total to 27,500. It underscores the severity of the chip shortage that has hit global automakers. Two plants are located in the central and southwestern Japanese prefectures of Aichi and Okayama, while the third is in Thailand. Mitsubishi Motors, part of a three-way alliance with Nissan Motor Co. and France's Renault SA,...