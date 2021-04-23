FOCUS: Fresh COVID emergency could dampen Japan's economic recovery hope

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic threatens to nip hopes for an economic recovery in the bud by further weakening consumption, economists warned. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared Friday a third state of emergency, effective from Sunday through May 11 in Tokyo as well as the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo, in an effort to curb a surge in COVID-19 during the upcoming Golden Week holidays, usually one of the busiest times of the year for travel. Under the declaration, local authorities will impose tougher restrictions including the closure of esta...