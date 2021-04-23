Panasonic to acquire full stake in U.S. software firm Blue Yonder

Newsfrom Japan

Panasonic Corp. said Friday it has decided to acquire a full stake in U.S. software firm Blue Yonder Group Inc. to strengthen its logistics business. The Japanese electronics giant obtained a 20 percent stake in Blue Yonder in July 2020 and will buy the remaining shares for $7.1 billion from existing shareholders, including U.S. investment firms New Mountain Capital LLC and Blackstone Group Inc. Panasonic has recently focused its resources on growing businesses, including supply chain innovation and automation as well as battery production for electric vehicles manufactured by its American par...