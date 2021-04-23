China prosecutes people who posted leaked info of Xi's daughter

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese authorities have prosecuted dozens of people, including an operator of a website that posted leaked personal information of President Xi Jinping's daughter, on charges of illegally collecting such information, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The lawyers and acquaintances of Niu Tengyu, a 22-year-old man viewed by the authorities as being the main culprit, have said he was coerced into making a confession through torture, even though he is innocent. In mid-2019, an overseas website posted a face photo, name, address, date of birth, identification card and mobile phone numb...