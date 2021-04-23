Gist of Japan's 3rd state of emergency to curb COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of key measures to be taken after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's declaration of the country's third state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday. The latest state of emergency will: -- cover Tokyo and the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo. -- be effective from Sunday through May 11. -- require all eating establishments to close by 8 p.m. and restaurants and bars serving alcohol or offering karaoke services to close entirely during the period. Violators can be punished with a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,800). The requirements are toug...