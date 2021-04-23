Baseball: Ace Sugano wins 2nd straight for surging Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yomiuri Giants ace Tomoyuki Sugano struck out seven over the distance in a 2-1 Central League victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Friday. Sugano (2-1) allowed five hits and three walks to outduel Carp right-hander Allen Kuri (3-2), who went the distance in a losing effort at Tokyo Dome. The Giants' third straight win moved them one game back of the league-leading Hanshin Tigers. "I'm gassed," Sugano said after his second straight complete game victory. "Kuri was pitching really tough, so I couldn't afford to let the first run to score." Giants catcher Takumi Oshiro opened the scoring in the fif...