Biden touts "progress" in climate summit, calls for implementation

The world has made "important progress" in its efforts to tackle climate change through new pledges presented during a U.S.-convened climate summit, but further actions are required, President Joe Biden said Friday. "The commitments we've made must become real. Commitment without us doing that is just a lot of hot air," Biden said as he wrapped up the two-day virtual meeting, which brought together 40 other world leaders including from China, India and Japan. "And we need to work together once again to build a clean energy future that delivers good jobs and overcomes the threat of climate chan...