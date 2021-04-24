Baseball: Sawamura earns maiden MLB win as Red Sox down Mariners 6-5

Newsfrom Japan

Hirokazu Sawamura earned his first major league win Friday, striking out three over 1-1/3 innings of scoreless relief as the Boston Red Sox edged the Seattle Mariners 6-5. Japanese compatriot Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) took the loss for the Mariners after giving up five runs over 4-2/3 innings in the American League contest at Fenway Park. Right-hander Sawamura replaced starter Martin Perez to face the top of the Seattle lineup with runners on first and second, two outs in the fourth and Boston holding a 3-2 lead. After failing to locate the strike zone on his first delivery, he struck out Mitch Hani...