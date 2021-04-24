CORRECTION (:Honda UPDATE2:)

Newsfrom Japan

In the story headlined "UPDATE2: Honda to stop selling new gasoline-only cars by 2040," moved Friday, please note the following CORRECTION. Please change the headline to; "Honda to stop selling new gasoline cars, including hybrids, by 2040" At 1st graf, please read ...stop selling new gasoline-powered vehicles, including hybrids,...(not ...stop selling new gasoline-only vehicles... as sent). A corrected version will move momentarily.