CORRECTED: UPDATE2: Honda to stop selling new gasoline cars, including hybrids, by 2040

Honda Motor Co. said Friday it will stop selling new gasoline-powered vehicles, including hybrids, worldwide by 2040, becoming the first Japanese automaker to set such a goal in response to the global trend of decarbonization. Honda plans to gradually increase the proportion of electric and fuel cell vehicles in its total sales in major markets such as Japan, the United States, Europe and China, aiming for 40 percent in 2030 and 80 percent in 2035. In Japan alone, it will raise the ratio to 20 percent in 2030 when it also aims to fully electrify its new cars, including gasoline-electric hybrid...