Baseball: Tanaka earns 100th Japan win in Sendai homecoming

Newsfrom Japan

Former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka allowed a run over six innings for his first win in Japan since 2013 and the 100th of his career in Japan's top flight in a 2-1 Pacific League win over the Seibu Lions on Saturday. The 32-year-old Tanaka (1-1) struck out four and hit a batter, while allowing three hits at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. His last time on the mound at the Eagles' home park had been to close out the 2013 Japan Series with a Game 7 save. "I'm home," Tanaka told the fans afterward. "It feels a little strange, but I'm extremely happy." Tanaka, whose season was delayed for ...